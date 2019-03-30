|
Billy Pressley
Fletcher - Billy Pressley, 91, of Fletcher, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Universal Health Care, Fletcher.
Born in Henderson County, he was the son of the late Gorge and Mamie McGraw Pressley. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers: George, James, and Clarence Pressley, and 2 sisters: Ann Moore and Betty Robinson.
An Army veteran of WWII, he was a member of Hooper's Creek Baptist Church.
Billy is survived by 6 nieces and 7 nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, April 1, 2019, at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Pastor Phillip Youngblood officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 PM, at the funeral home.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 30, 2019