Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Hutchison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy R. Hutchison


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy R. Hutchison Obituary
Billy R. Hutchison

Fletcher - Billy R. Hutchison, age 85, formerly of Asheville, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at the care facility of Universal Health Care, Fletcher. He was born in Leicester, North Carolina, November 28, 1933 to the late M.Q. and Ethel Hutchison.

He was of the Christian faith. Mr. Hutchison was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Catherine N. Hutchison, his parents, M.Q. and Ethel Hutchison, and a brother, Rex Hutchison.

Survivors include one brother, Alvin Hutchison (Susan) of Arden; his son, Billy R. Hutchison, Jr. (Teresa) of Woodland Park, CO; and daughters, Bonnie J. Orozco (Peter) of Kanopolis, KS, and Melinda Leophard (Troy) of Murfeesboro, TN; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and he is also survived by the mother of his children Billy and Bonnie, Betty Gardner.

A memorial service and graveside rites will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 120 Executive Park Building 1, Asheville, NC 28801.

Arrangements are by Groce Funeral Home, Asheville, NC.

Please share your thoughts or memories at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now