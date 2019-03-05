|
|
Billy R. Hutchison
Fletcher - Billy R. Hutchison, age 85, formerly of Asheville, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at the care facility of Universal Health Care, Fletcher. He was born in Leicester, North Carolina, November 28, 1933 to the late M.Q. and Ethel Hutchison.
He was of the Christian faith. Mr. Hutchison was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Catherine N. Hutchison, his parents, M.Q. and Ethel Hutchison, and a brother, Rex Hutchison.
Survivors include one brother, Alvin Hutchison (Susan) of Arden; his son, Billy R. Hutchison, Jr. (Teresa) of Woodland Park, CO; and daughters, Bonnie J. Orozco (Peter) of Kanopolis, KS, and Melinda Leophard (Troy) of Murfeesboro, TN; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and he is also survived by the mother of his children Billy and Bonnie, Betty Gardner.
A memorial service and graveside rites will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 120 Executive Park Building 1, Asheville, NC 28801.
Arrangements are by Groce Funeral Home, Asheville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 5, 2019