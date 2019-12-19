|
|
Billy Slagle
Black Mountain - Billy Slagle, 76, of Black Mountain passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
He was born on October 14, 1943 in Buncombe County.
Billy worked at Old Fort Finishing, Blue Ridge Printing and Champion Supply. He served in the United States Navy on board the USS Intrepid and is a proud Vietnam Veteran serving one tour in Vietnam.
He was the son of the late Lattie R. Slagle and Louise Slagle and was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Slagle, three brothers, Cecil and Monroe Slagle of Black Mountain, and Ronnie "Tootie" Slagle of Swannanoa and sister, Pat McKinney of Swannanoa.
Billy was a loving and caring daddy, papaw, and great-papaw. He loved his church, going to the beach, and spending time with friends and family.
Billy is survived by his son, Billy Slagle, Jr. (Tamara); daughter, Cheryl Wheeler; brothers, Rev. Lattie Slagle (Judy) and Robert Slagle (Carolyn); six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and special friends, Ronnie Wheeler and Philip Clapp.
Services will be held at Old Fort Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00am.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.
At other times, the family will be at 442 Cragmont Rd., Black Mountain.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019