Billy Wayne Splawn
Union Mills - Billy Wayne Splawn, 76, of Union Mills, NC, went to be with the Lord June 2, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
He was born February 6, 1943, in Rutherfordton, NC, the son of late Reverend James Buford Splawn and Leona Williams Splawn. He was the second oldest of five siblings, Jimmy Bruce Splawn, Carolyn Splawn McMillion, Lois Splawn, and survived by Jeanette Greene. On December 22nd he married his soul mate Brenda Gail Conner.
He worked in the auto body repair industry for over fifty years serving his community at K&F Body Shop. He was an avid fisherman. He walked many miles in Green River fishing for trout. He also went to the Outer Banks every year for surf fishing in the fall.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Ray Bailey of Union Mills, NC; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Patricia Splawn of Forest City, NC; son and daughter-in-law Dewayne and Sherry Splawn of Bostic Sunshine, NC; Son and daughter-in-law Douglas and June Splawn of Union Mills, NC; Son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Vicki Splawn of Union Mills, NC; and son and soon to be daughter-in-law John Splawn and Monica McGinns of Rutherfordton, NC; eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday June 6, 2019, from 1-2PM at Crowes Funeral Home in Rutherfordton, NC. The service will follow in the Crowe's Funeral Chapel at 3 PM with the Rev. Wayne Scruggs officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills P.O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com. Crowe's Mortuary is assisting the family of Mr. Billy Wayne Splawn.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 5, 2019