|
|
Blan Vance Minton
Asheville - Blan Vance Minton, age 79, of Asheville, NC passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born October 21, 1939 to the late Beatrice Varina (Nichols) Minton and Dewey Lincoln Minton in North Wilkesboro, NC. Blan graduated from Wilkes Central HS in 1958, then studied at Wake Forest University where he graduated in 1962. He received his Masters in Social Work from UNC-Chapel HiIl in 1966. He received his Law degree from North Carolina Central University in 1986. Blan married Carol Goar in 1988. He and Carol moved to Asheville, NC, where he work at Legal Aid of North Carolina. Carol preceded him in death in Nov 2018.
Blan is survived by his children; Melanie (Bob) Nault and Keith (Colleen) Minton. His grandchildren; Jacob, Emily, Madeleine and Colin. His brother Avalon (Cheri) Minton and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Sharon Goar, brother-in-law Robert (Karen) Goar, 2 sisters-in-law Carla Goar and Camille (Troy) Cates. Preceding him in death his brother Dean Minton Sr.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday November 9th at 2pm at the Land of the Sky United Church of Christ in Asheville 15 Overbrook Place, Asheville NC. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial to Circle of Mercy Church.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019