Blanche Elaine Jones Tennent
Blanche Elaine Jones Tennent, age 83, died early Saturday April 20 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville. Born March 31, 1937 in Asheville to Gertrude and Leland Jones, Sr., she lived here most of her life.
Preceded in death by her daughter, Julia Lynn Tennent, her parents, and three siblings, Marion Wallin, Leland Jones, Jr., and Ruth Hensley, she is survived by her son, William Gilbert Tennent, Jr. of Athens, Ohio and four siblings: Benjamin L. Jones of Honolulu, Patty Waldrop of Mills River, and Grace Page and Robert E. Jones, both of Asheville. Also surviving are many adoring nieces and nephews.
Blanche attended both Haw Creek and Biltmore Schools before graduating from Hiwassee Dam High School where she played on the basketball team.
A teacher at several local preschools before becoming a teacher assistant at Haw Creek School, she earned a BA degree from Mars Hill College, subsequently teaching for many years at A. C. Reynolds High School.
Blanche was a beautiful, spirited, and caring woman, loved by her large family as well as her many friends. Very athletic, she loved spectator sports and was an avid golfer, playing regularly with the Black Mountain Women's Golf Association.
A celebration of life for family and friends is being planned for a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020