Blanche Norton Gaddy
Candler - Blanche Norton Gaddy, 88, peacefully went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones and family friends.
Blanche was born on March 1st, 1931 in Madison County to the late Ovid Vance Norton and Sophia Bullman Norton. She was also preceded in death by siblings Roland Norton, Elsie Hudgins, Nola Foust, and grandson-in-law, Josh Clifton.
Blanche wed Harry Gaddy on March 12th, 1949, and is the mother of Jerome Gaddy (Kathie) and Janice Staggs (Jack). She is also survived by grandchildren, Ladson Dubac (Jay), Kellyn Hedden (Matt), Ashley Clifton, Jordan Jaynes (Zack), and Alexis Staggs; great-grandchildren, Brooks Dubac, Colwyn Dubac, Kaisley Clifton, Wyatt Hedden, Landyn Jaynes, Henley Dubac and Wade Hedden; siblings, Lela Fox (the late Wade), Edward Norton (Judy), and Paul Norton (Ann); and brother-in-law, Earl Foust.
Blanche loved gardening, flowers and her grandbabies. Known for her strong faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ, she was a devout member of Georgetown Baptist Church and more recently of Freedom Baptist Church. She retired from Square D in 1989.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Sheila Rogers, Wanda Applebaum and Janice Bailey, whose care and devotion was such a comfort to her during her declining health.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25th, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Keith Hutchinson officiating. Burial following at Mount Sheba Baptist Church Cemetery
Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 50 Rice Rd., Asheville, NC 28806
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020