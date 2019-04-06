Services
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Canton Central United Methodist Church fellowship hall
fellowship hall, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Canton Central United Methodist Church
Canton, NC
Bob E. Holcomb


1935 - 2019
Bob E. Holcomb Obituary
Bob E. Holcomb

Canton - Bobby "Bob" E. Holcomb, age 84, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Canton Central United Methodist Church. A reception and gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the church fellowship hall one hour prior to the funeral service. Entombment will be in The Horizon Mausoleum at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's memory to The Haywood County School Foundation, Pisgah High School, 1230 N. Main Street, Waynesville 28786 or Haywood Christian Ministry, 150 Branner Avenue, Waynesville, NC 28786.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Holcomb family and words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordray.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 6, 2019
