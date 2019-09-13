|
Bob Osborne
Swannanoa - Bob Osborne, 69, of Swannanoa, passed away September 10, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Bob was born January 5, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Joseph and Viola Osborne. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Bob loved his family and fishing. He was loved by everyone and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Osborne.
Bob is survived by his former wife and best friend, Christine Osborne; children, Debbie Laughter (Randy Cogdill), Robbie Osborne (Casey Burnette), Shaun Osborne, and Ashley Osborne; brother, John Osborne; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sky View Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Arthur Roberts for being a good friend to Bob and his family.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019