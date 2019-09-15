|
|
Bob Sisson
Asheville - Robert "Bob" Steele Sisson, 67, went to be with the Lord, following a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
He grew up in Mayfield, KY, before moving to Asheville in 1988. He was, along with his wife, Owner & Operator of Tri-State Management. He was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Usher, and on numerous committees.
Bob was a son of the late Edward Nufer Sisson and Cleo Gregory Sisson and was also preceded in death by his brother, Albert E. "Bud" Sisson.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Patty Holbrook Sisson of the home; daughter, Kaleigh Sisson Davis and husband Daniel of Fletcher; brothers, Gary Sisson and wife Lauren of Blue Bell, PA and twin brother, Bill Sisson of Lexington, KY; sister-in-law, Joanne Sisson of Portageville, MO; numerous nieces and nephews and his Golden Retriever, Maggie.
He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball and football fan, loved to play golf, eat a good steak and enjoyed a thick vanilla milkshake. Throughout his journey with cancer, he never lost his faith in God and was a comforter with his sense of humor to all that knew him. He and his daughter always said they loved each other all the way to Heaven and back.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday, September 16, 2019 at West Asheville Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Stan Welch and Rev. Tony Hooper officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 PM Monday at the church.
Memorials may be made to: West Asheville Baptist Church Building Fund, 926 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
To sign Bob's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 15, 2019