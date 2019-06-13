|
|
Bob Thornberry
Asheville - Bob Thornberry, 93, Asheville, received his heavenly reward on Sunday, June 9, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family at Memorial Mission Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1926, the son of the late Ivan and Madge Thornberry.
Bob served as a medic in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the Island of Guam in the Pacific, for 2 ½ years. He was a life-long tennis player and played for ETSU. He loved reading a novel each week, working the daily crossword puzzle and gardening. The highlight of his day was taking care of his precious little Yorkie, Daisy. He retired from Coats of America. He was a member of Skyland United Methodist Church and served as a Trustee for many years.
Bob was preceded in death by: his brother, Russell Thornberry; and his wife of 63 years, Delores Thornberry.
He leaves behind to treasure his memory: son, Robert Thornberry, Jr. and his wife Debra; daughter, Teresa Peterson and her husband Stan; grandson, Taylor Lovell; granddaughter, Megan Moffitt and her husband Jonathan; niece, Debbie Queen; nephew, Chris Pickel; Robby, and Nikki Key and family; James and Maggie Cantrell and family; as well as many in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the emergency room, CICU staff and physicians for their compassion and excellent care during his brief illness. A special thank you to Dr. Jan M. Pattanayak, and Dr. Ronald Johnson, for the excellent care and attention he received for many years.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601. A committal service will follow at 3:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will assemble at 2:45 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 13, 2019