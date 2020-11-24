Bobbie Lonon
Asheville - Bobbie Jean Wyatt Lonon, 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Mitchell County, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life. She was formerly employed for over 25 years with Burlington Industries and retired from Nypro Industries. She was a member of Lighthouse Word of Life Ministry-Deaverview Road.
Mrs. Lonon was the daughter of the late Harry Robert Wyatt and Inez Greene Wyatt and the former wife of the late Joseph Clyde Lonon, Jr. who passed away September 4, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Styles and great grandson, Zebadiah Southerland Rhoads.
Surviving are her daughters, Debora Lonon Gibson and Pamela Lonon Driver (Phillip) all of Asheville; grandchildren, Christina Vazquez (Lupe), Monica Mendez (Rodolfo), Angela Contreras (Jose), Phillip Rhoads and James Driver; 12 great grandchildren and great-great granddaughter and brother, Harry Daniel Wyatt (Laura) of Asheville.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Pastor Patricia Fountain and Tim Warren officiating.
The family will receive from 2 to 3 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852, or www.kidneyfund.org
