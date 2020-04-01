|
Bobby Brian Anders
Mars Hill - Bobby Brian Anders, 55 of Paint Fork Road, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence. He is the son of Marie Francis Metcalf Anders and the late Warren Anders. Bobby was an avid farmer who loved piddling with guns, sharping knives and gardening.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his lifetime partner of 27 years, Meritta Burleson Good; daughter, Krissy Mace (Luke); son, Tony Good; brothers, Billy Anders (Christina), Ray Anders and Roger Anders (Lisa); grandchildren, Anthony and Hope, and niece, Shaleena Jeffords (Aaron).
A private graveside service will be held 11:00am Friday, April 3, 2020 at Anders Family Cemetery. Reverends Bobby Sprinkle and Ronnie Robinson will officiate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020