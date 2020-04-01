Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Anders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Brian Anders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Brian Anders Obituary
Bobby Brian Anders

Mars Hill - Bobby Brian Anders, 55 of Paint Fork Road, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence. He is the son of Marie Francis Metcalf Anders and the late Warren Anders. Bobby was an avid farmer who loved piddling with guns, sharping knives and gardening.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his lifetime partner of 27 years, Meritta Burleson Good; daughter, Krissy Mace (Luke); son, Tony Good; brothers, Billy Anders (Christina), Ray Anders and Roger Anders (Lisa); grandchildren, Anthony and Hope, and niece, Shaleena Jeffords (Aaron).

A private graveside service will be held 11:00am Friday, April 3, 2020 at Anders Family Cemetery. Reverends Bobby Sprinkle and Ronnie Robinson will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -