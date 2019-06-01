|
Bobby Caleb Landis
Asheville - Bobby Caleb "KK" Landis, 20, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his residence.
Caleb lived in Asheville all of his life and was an all-around great athlete. From the young age of 3 he loved to play baseball and was part of the Erwin Youth League. He was also a very capable tradesman able to perform many tasks in the building industry. He had a loving and kindhearted spirit, and his smile would light up a room. He will be missed by his friends and family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Cyndi Jo Meadows of Asheville; father, Michael Landis of Asheville; grandparents: Glenda and Arthur Meadows, and Martha and Earl Rice; children: Annistan Lee Landis, Layla Jo Landis, and Levi Pike; sister, Jessica Meadows of Asheville; brother, Cody McCurry of Asheville; nieces and nephew: Nevaeh Moore, Tavien Hoffman, and Nalan'I McCurry; and many extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019