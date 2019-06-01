Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Asheville - Bobby Caleb "KK" Landis, 20, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his residence.

Caleb lived in Asheville all of his life and was an all-around great athlete. From the young age of 3 he loved to play baseball and was part of the Erwin Youth League. He was also a very capable tradesman able to perform many tasks in the building industry. He had a loving and kindhearted spirit, and his smile would light up a room. He will be missed by his friends and family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Cyndi Jo Meadows of Asheville; father, Michael Landis of Asheville; grandparents: Glenda and Arthur Meadows, and Martha and Earl Rice; children: Annistan Lee Landis, Layla Jo Landis, and Levi Pike; sister, Jessica Meadows of Asheville; brother, Cody McCurry of Asheville; nieces and nephew: Nevaeh Moore, Tavien Hoffman, and Nalan'I McCurry; and many extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM Monday at the funeral home.

To sign Caleb's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019
