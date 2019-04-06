Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
3401 Sweeten Creek Road
Arden, NC
1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Cox Obituary
Bobby Cox

Arden - Bobby Wayne Cox, 61, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Mission Hospital.

Bobby was born in Buncombe County to the late Paul and Shirley Bryant Cox.

Bobby loved life and he lived it to the fullest. He made everyone he met feel special. He was former President of the Rams Club and coached on many levels. He loved singing karaoke, his animals, and most importantly his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Gibson Cox; three children, Lorin Stoopman and her husband, Christopher, Kristopher Cox and Jennifer Helton and her husband, Chris; two grandchildren, Jac and Kannon Chapman and his beloved dog, Jackson.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian on Long Shoals Road from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; 3401 Sweeten Creek Road, Arden, NC 28704. Burial will follow at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Buncombe County, 750 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 6, 2019
