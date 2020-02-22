|
|
Bobby Dean Evans
Fairview - Bobby Dean Evans age 78 Passed away Saturday February 21, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was a native of Maw Branch West Virginia and the son of the late George Dewey and Angelina Myrtle Jervis Evan. He is also predeceased by four of his siblings. He lived and worked in Indianapolis IN for many years. He worked in Ironworks building bridges for many years. He was a Lifetime member of Iron Workers Local 22 in Indianapolis IN. and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Mr. Evans is survived by his wife of 25 1/2 years Janet Elizabeth Mills Evans, his son Larry Dean Evans and his wife Beth of Indianapolis IN., his 2 daughters Tina Carol Linden and husband Todd of Mayberry IN., Vicki Sue Lingen and husband Jeff of Crawfordsville IN. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren 3 great-grandchildren. Mr. Evans is also survived by his Brother Jimmy Evans and wife Beth of Ray City GA. His sisters Theodosia Evans Russell of Wilmington NC and Susie Evans Berkhart of Wooster OH, along with several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes there will be no service. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Evans family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenIandFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020