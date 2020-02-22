Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Dean Evans


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Dean Evans Obituary
Bobby Dean Evans

Fairview - Bobby Dean Evans age 78 Passed away Saturday February 21, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was a native of Maw Branch West Virginia and the son of the late George Dewey and Angelina Myrtle Jervis Evan. He is also predeceased by four of his siblings. He lived and worked in Indianapolis IN for many years. He worked in Ironworks building bridges for many years. He was a Lifetime member of Iron Workers Local 22 in Indianapolis IN. and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Mr. Evans is survived by his wife of 25 1/2 years Janet Elizabeth Mills Evans, his son Larry Dean Evans and his wife Beth of Indianapolis IN., his 2 daughters Tina Carol Linden and husband Todd of Mayberry IN., Vicki Sue Lingen and husband Jeff of Crawfordsville IN. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren 3 great-grandchildren. Mr. Evans is also survived by his Brother Jimmy Evans and wife Beth of Ray City GA. His sisters Theodosia Evans Russell of Wilmington NC and Susie Evans Berkhart of Wooster OH, along with several nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes there will be no service. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Evans family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenIandFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Download Now