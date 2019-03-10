|
Bobby Eugene Kuydendall
Beaumont, TX - Bobby Eugene Kuykendall, Sr., 76, of Beaumont, TX, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He was born on December 13, 1942, to Margaret Lindsay Kuykendall and Eugene Emmitt Kuykendall, in Asheville, North Carolina.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Kuykendall; sons, Bobby Kuykendall, Jr. and Ronald Kuykendall, both of Beaumont; daughter, Theresa Lynn Kuykendall of Beaumont; sons, Jeremy Kuykendall and his wife, Karen and Randy Kuykendall and his wife, Karen, all of Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Brittany Peepmier, Danielle Roberts, Jacob Kuykendall, Michael Kuykendall, Austin Kuykendall, Elizabeth Kuykendall, and Isaac Kuykendall; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service for Mr. Kuykendall will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark Penley, nephew, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10900-B Stonelake Boulevard Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759 or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030-4009.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 10, 2019