Rev. Bobby Gibson
Leicester - Rev. Bobby Harold Gibson, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native and resident most of his life of Buncombe County, he retired in 1982 from Southern Bell Telephone Company where he served for 32 years, and at the time of retirement, he was a lineman. He was ordained in 1953 at New Hope Baptist Church in the West Buncombe area and served as Pastor of Beaverdam, Harmony Grove and Cedar Mountain Baptist Church. He was currently attending Carolina Baptist Tabernacle and was a US Marines veteran during the Korean War.
Rev. Gibson was the son of the late Joseph Bevens Gibson and Gussie Snyder Gibson and husband of Margaret Lonnie Jones Gibson who died October 7, 2007. He was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Mark" Gibson who died June 13, 2019.
Surviving are his daughter, Theresa Davidson and husband Calvin of Asheville; son, Stephen Harold Gibson and wife Cindy of Fletcher; grandchildren, Rhonda Davidson, Matthew Davidson and wife Leah, Rev. Timothy Gibson and wife Katie and Blake Davidson; great grandchildren, Kadence, Macaiah and Chandler; sisters, Mildred Banks and Ruth Shipman and husband George all of Asheville and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Lanny Cobb, Rev. Don Burchette and Rev. Timothy Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, with military graveside rites to be conducted by the US Marine Corps.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home, and at other times, the family will be at the home of Calvin & Theresa Davidson.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 26, 2019