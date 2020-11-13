Bobby Hall
Bobby R. Hall passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Public viewing will be from 3:00-6:00 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 and from 1:00-5:00 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral service will be at 10:30 am Monday, November 16, 2020 also in the chapel. Burial will follow at 12:00 pm at the WC State Veterans Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocols. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com
.