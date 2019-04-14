|
Bobby Haze
Asheville - Bobby Hunsucker Haze, 84, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Flesher's Fairview Health Care.
Born in Cabarrus County, Bobby was a son of the late Vonnie H. and Ardis Yow Hunsucker. He was a graduate of High Point University and formerly taught at Winecoff High School in Concord.
He moved to Asheville in 1959, worked as a state probation officer, then for 11 years as a pharmaceutical rep for CIBA-GEIGY. More recently he became a licensed NC Hearing Aid Specialist, working as a supervisor and salesperson with Beltone.
He was a member of the National Hearing Aid Society, the Lions Club, East Asheville Booster Club, Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity, Phi Kappa Delta educational fraternity, and former member of the Cosmic Club and Asheville JayCees. He was also active with the Asheville Community Theater.
Mr. Haze was a lay speaker and served on the official Board of the United Methodist Church. As a member of Oteen (East Asheville) United Methodist Church he was a Sunday School teacher and Senior High School advisor.
Surviving are his wife, Freda Ford Morrison Haze; daughters, Sharon Norton (Ralph) and Kimberly Harvey (David); and grandsons, Erick and Evan Norton.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff Flesher's of Fairview Health Care and to CarePartners Hospice for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28803.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 14, 2019