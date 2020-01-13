|
|
Bobby Jack Miller
Mars Hill - Bobby Jack Miller, 75 of Mars Hill, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. He is a lifelong resident of Madison County and the son of the late Carmen and Ethie Thomas Miller. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Miller. He is a US Army veteran and retired from Ball Glass Company after 30 years of employment. Bob loved farming, raising tobacco and cutting corn. His most cherished treasure was his cattle that he raised on his farm.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Kim Forbes (Billy); son, Doug Miller (Tina); brother, Bill Miller; grandchildren, Robbie Miller, Steven Shropshire, and Rindi Riddle; great grandchildren, Bentley Edwards, Skylar Shropshire, Takoa, Wayne and Nathan Riddle.
A funeral service will be held at 7pm Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Jake Fender will officiate. Burial will be at 11am Friday at the Miller Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Seasons The Care You Trust, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020