Bobby L. Rawls
1935 - 2020
Bobby L. Rawls

Asheville - Bobby L. Rawls, age 84, of Asheville died Thursday, June 11, 2020.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home with Burial will be in Sky View Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

For a complete obituary go to www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
