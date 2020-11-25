Bobby Lee Clark
Asheville - Bobby Lee Clark, 86, of Asheville, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 9, 1934 in Caldwell Co., the son of the late Myrtle Kiser Clark and Granville Nathan Clark.
He is survived by Barbara, Richard, Michael, Jody, Ann, Amanda, Brandon, Cara, Maddie, Kenan, Kenzie, Avery and Gabriella.
Bob served in the Air Force then graduated from Appalachian State. He then became a teacher and coached at Hudson High School before taking up residence in Buncombe Co. There he worked in the insurance business and became very involved coaching basketball at Emma then on to the Erwin Community, where he was a mentor to many of our youth.
Bob was an avid golfer that played at a very high level, and was a winner of many tournaments all over the east. He played in 3 Senior Amateurs and 2 US Senior Opens. He also shot his age so many times he quit counting. He was inducted into the WNC Sports Hall of Fame in 2001, and inducted into the Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.
No services are planned. Due to Covid-19, the family is requesting no visitors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
