Bobby Michales

Bobby MichalesAsheville - Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and FriendBobby Michales, age 63, passed away at the J.F Keever Solace Center in Asheville on Monday, July 13, 2020.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James (Bonita) Michales and John (Christine) Todd.Bobby leaves behind his love of his life, Lynn Michales, together for 20 years. He also is survived by his daughter, Sabrina "Boo" (Brad) Freeman of Candler, two step-sons, Josh (Shandelle) Golden and Garrett Golden all of Murphy, his Little girls: "Abby and Sophie" (pet pigs); his mother, Rachel Jackson Ingram; one brother, James "Jimmy" Michales (Sue Cox) of Asheville; one sister Angel (Brad) Newman of Salem, SC, three wonderful grandchildren, Atley, Gabe and Emerson, along with multiple extended family and friends.Bobby was a sales representative at Anderson Nissan and was always working on his antique vehicles. He had such a huge love of life, laughter and of God's creatures. Bobby enjoyed being outdoors hiking and immersing himself with nature and loving his family. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.While no formal services are planned at this time, a celebration of Bobby's life will be planned in the fall.