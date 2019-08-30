Services
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home
Bobby R. Mease Obituary
Bobby R. Mease

Waynesville - Bobby Reed Mease, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

A native and lifelong resident of Haywood County, he was a son of the late Edward Ray and Vera Howell Mease. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Felix Mease. Bobby lived in the Bethel community and was an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church and retired from Champion Paper after 40 years. He was a lifetime farmer and an active member of the NC Cattleman's Association. Bobby was a United States Army veteran and attended NC State and Western Carolina University.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Russell Mease; one daughter, Elaine Mease of the home; two sons, David Mease and wife, Leisa and Mark Mease and wife, Windy, all of Waynesville; one brother, James Mease (Dorothy); a sister-in-law, Joyce Mease; four grandchildren, Jesse Mease and wife, Jennifer, Sarah Mease, Jacob Mease, and Taylor Messer and wife, Jordan; six great-grandchildren; and a special longtime caregiver.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. David Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The care of Mr. Mease has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 30, 2019
Remember
