Bobby Ray Pegg
Barnardsville - Bobby Ray Pegg, 75 years old, of 482 Dillingham Road, passed away from this life to the arms of the Lord, Saturday, April 11, 2020. He lived all his life in Barnardsville, the place he loved. He worked several jobs, but the last 38 years as a concrete finisher. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Helen Evans Pegg; son, Bobby Ray Pegg, II; sister, Elizabeth; brother, Junior and great granddaughter, Madison Kaye Ball.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, 1 month and 9 days, Jeanette Metcalf Pegg; daughter, Donna Summey; grandkids, Dawn (Luke), Jessica (Dustin), Summer (Rick), Risa (Matt), Brittany (Daniel), Bobby III (Averi) and Joann: sister, Shirley; twin brother, Billy; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A private graveside service will be held 3:00PM Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in the Pegg Cemetery in Barnardsville. Reverend Dean Metcalf will officiate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020