|
|
Bobby Rice, Sr.
Forest City, NC - Bobby Rice, Sr., age 79, of Forest City, NC, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence.
Bobby was born May 14, 1940, in Madison County, NC to the late Reverend Henry Rice and Leota Holland Rice. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. Bobby owned and operated Rice's Wholesale Used Cars since 1961 and was of the Baptist faith. He had a passion for restoring old cars, going to flea markets and yard sales. Bobby will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson and eight brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Hazel Harris; two sons, Bobby Rice, Jr. of Forest City and Daniel Mack Rice (Debbie) of Mooresboro; three daughters, Rita Faye Harris (Joe) of Spindale, Stella Butler of Mooresboro and Angie of Canton, NC; the mother of his children, Stella Rice of Mooresboro; six sisters, Ellen Austin of Winston-Salem, Esther Johnson of Leicester, NC, Joyce Ann Rathbone of Candler, NC, Mary Rathbone of Candler, Ruth Sprouse of Georgia and Rea Jackson of Asheville; four brothers, Robert Rice of Candler, James W. Rice of Weaverville, NC, Larry Rice and Jerry Rice both of Candler. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Harrelson Funeral Chapel with Brother Larry Rice officiating. Interment will follow in Hicks Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors being rendered by the Rutherford County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
An online guest registry is available at www.harrelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 2, 2019