Bobby W. Hall
1930 - 2020
Bobby W. Hall

Mills River - Bobby William Hall, 90, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Transylvania Regional Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

A native of Haywood County. Bobby was a son of the late Edgar Lee Hall, Sr. and Nellie Faye Massie Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Riley Hall, who died in 2000 and a son, Bill Hall. Bobby was a United States Navy veteran. He spent his career at American Enka Corporation for 30 years and Nissan Motor Manufacturing Company in Smyrna, Tennessee. Bobby's 90 years were filled with grit and spunk as he worked hard to supply the needs of his family. He loved to fish, fix things, mow grass, but he loved his family most. Bobby was as strong as an ox up until his death, determined and strong-willed. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him!

He is survived by one daughter, Deanna McClain (John) of Mills River; a son, Scott Hall of Candler; one sister, Marie Deaver of Canton; three grandchildren, Thomas McClain (Michelle), Nathan Hall and Chris Hall; and two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Caylee McClain.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Dan Smetana officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The care of Mr. Hall has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
