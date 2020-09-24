Bobby Wayne Helms
Asheville - Bobby Wayne Helms, 73, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Mr. Helms was born April 2, 1947, to the late Lloyd and Zelva Plummer Helms. He was retired as branch manager of Applied Industrial Technologies.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Strickland Helms; two daughters, Denise Helms Wells (Don) and Christy Helms Artus (Gray); six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn Sanders; a brother, Tommy Helms and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Strickland officiating.
Services in Groce chapels are limited to 50 people and face masks are required.
The on-line register is available at Groce Funeral Home.com
.