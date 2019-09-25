|
Bonnie May Robinson Metcalf
Weaverville - Bonnie May Robinson Metcalf, age 95, went to be with the Lord in the arms of the angels on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Mrs. Metcalf was born May 1, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Lillie and Gaither Robinson. She was the wife of the late Earl Metcalf, and was a dedicated homemaker and was employed for several years at Connie's Fashion in Weaverville. Bonnie was an avid gardner and loved cooking for her family and friends; you never left her home hungry or empty handed. She was a resident at Life Care Center of Hendersonville, and the family wished to thank the staff for their excellent care and love over the last two years.
She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Christine Robinson and husband William, and Kathy Earlene Carver and husband Thomas all of Weaverville; Five grandchildren, Curtis R. Forester of California, Robie D. Robinson of Kentucky, Christie Pitman of Burnsville, Mistie Carver of Hendersonville, Nathan J. Randall of Weaverville and one step-grandson, Jack L. Carver of Raleigh.
Mrs. Metcalf was blessed with eight great grandchildren, Logan, Anika, Tristen, Lexie, Lillie, Maddie Avery and Dakota. She has one surviving sister, Magdeline Shephard of Leicester, many nieces and nephews, and wonderful neighbors that she considered her family.
A memorial graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in West Memorial Park, Weaverville. Reverend Clyde Junior Metcalf will officiate.
West Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Metcalf's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 25, 2019