Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Towe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Parker Towe


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Parker Towe Obituary
Bonnie Parker Towe

Weaverville - Bonnie Parker Towe, 91, passed peacefully into Her Father's arms on April 8 at the Brian Center in Weaverville. She and husband Franklin Towe of Arden were married 60 years. He worked 40 years with Norfolk Southern Railway, she at First Union Bank.

Bonnie was pre-deceased by parents William Cleveland Parker and Bessie Robinson Parker from Yancey County, along with six siblings, Glenn, Mack, John, Alice, Ann, and Irene. She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Lynn Towe of Raleigh; son, Robert Charles Towe and wife Diana of Weaverville; two lovely granddaughters, Farrah and Natallie, and two special nieces, Maxine Kennedy and Joan Elliott.

During her last six months, Bonnie had many visits and cards from church and neighborhood friends. She wrote, "to my loving church family of Weaverville Presbyterian and gracious friends in Kyfields who visited on my front porch, I thank you from the bottom of my heart".

A celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Weaverville, led by her beloved pastor Skip Gillikin. The date will be set as soon as the pandemic criteria has lifted. Flowers are welcome or gifts in her memory to her church at 30 Alabama Ave, Weaverville, 28787.

Please visit www.morrisfamilycare.com for a complete online tribute to Bonnie.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -