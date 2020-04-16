|
Bonnie Parker Towe
Weaverville - Bonnie Parker Towe, 91, passed peacefully into Her Father's arms on April 8 at the Brian Center in Weaverville. She and husband Franklin Towe of Arden were married 60 years. He worked 40 years with Norfolk Southern Railway, she at First Union Bank.
Bonnie was pre-deceased by parents William Cleveland Parker and Bessie Robinson Parker from Yancey County, along with six siblings, Glenn, Mack, John, Alice, Ann, and Irene. She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Lynn Towe of Raleigh; son, Robert Charles Towe and wife Diana of Weaverville; two lovely granddaughters, Farrah and Natallie, and two special nieces, Maxine Kennedy and Joan Elliott.
During her last six months, Bonnie had many visits and cards from church and neighborhood friends. She wrote, "to my loving church family of Weaverville Presbyterian and gracious friends in Kyfields who visited on my front porch, I thank you from the bottom of my heart".
A celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Weaverville, led by her beloved pastor Skip Gillikin. The date will be set as soon as the pandemic criteria has lifted. Flowers are welcome or gifts in her memory to her church at 30 Alabama Ave, Weaverville, 28787.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020