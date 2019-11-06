|
|
Bonnie Rea Banks
WEAVERVILLE - Bonnie Rea Banks, age 95, of 315 Old Mars Hill Highway, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miss Banks was born September 17, 1924 in Buncombe County, where she was a life time resident.
Having become a Christian during her youth, she was a faithful follower of Christ. Miss Banks was a member of First Baptist Church, Weaverville since 2007.
A lifelong caregiver; kindness, selflessness and patience were hallmarks of her life. Following graduation from the Dell School of Technology, she pursued a career as an xray technician that spanned three decades. Her career included being employed by the North Carolina State Board of Health. In 1974 she chose to leave the profession she loved, to care for her elderly parents.
She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and friend. Never having been a mother herself, she was a particularly devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Miss Banks was preceded in death by her parents, the late John Henry Garfield Banks and Josephine Carver Banks; sisters, Polly Gertrude Banks, Bertie Lou Banks and Jettie Mae Lankford; and brothers, James Anderson Banks and William Elbert Banks.
She is survived by her sisters, Berdine Banks Collett of San Diego, CA, Mary Jane Banks Gardner and husband Charles of Marshall, Doris Banks and Carolyn Banks Benison, both of Weaverville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Stuart Lamkin, Jim McCoy, and Charles Bey will officiate. Entombment will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. At other times, the family will be at the home.
Flowers are acceptable. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: WNC Bridge Foundation, (formerly CarePartners Foundation), PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Banks' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019