Boyce Oston Hollifield



Alexander - Boyce Oston Hollifield, 78, of Alexander passed away on July 4, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville. Born December 25, 1940 in Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Luther and Carrie Hollifield. He retired from Asplundh Tree Company and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and cooking. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Hollifield. Surviving is his devoted spouse of 55 years, Carolyn Davis Hollifield; children, Sherry Burgin and her spouse, Tom, Tina Robinson and her spouse, John, Tawana Rice and her spouse, Jamie, Tracy Hollifield and his spouse, Barbara, Robin Hollifield, and Rodney Hollifield; siblings, Wilma Hollifield and Hyman Hollifield; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Pine Burr Baptist Church, 389 Weaverville Road, Asheville, NC 28804 with the family receiving friends an hour and a half prior to the service. Rev. Larry Rogers will be officiating. Flowers accepted and appreciated. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 11, 2019