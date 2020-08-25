1/1
Boyd P. Fain
Boyd P. Fain

Swannanoa - Boyd P. Fain, 62, of Swannanoa, passed away at his residence on August 24, 2020.

Boyd is the son of the late Pearl & Gladys Fain. He was a member of Biltmore Christ Temple.

He is survived by his brothers, Rev. Richard Fain of Harrogate, TN, Rev. James B. Gass (Gloria) of Black Mountain, and Cal B. Fain (Betty) of Marion; sisters, Trudy Ingle (Dean) of Swannanoa and Mary Ray (Stevie) of Swannanoa; uncle, Robert Fain of Port Orange, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Ray, John and BJ Adkins, Rachel Jones and to all his caregivers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Biltmore Christ Temple in Asheville.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Hills Union United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dandridge, TN.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Biltmore Christ Temple
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hills Union United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
