Brandee Lee Ponder
Weaverville - Brandee Lee Ponder, age 36, of Weaverville, died Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Miss Ponder was born October 26, 1982 in Buncombe County.
Brandee was a 2001 graduate of North Buncombe High School and was full-time awesome.
She worked thirteen years with Asheville Ford as a customer receptionist.
Brandee was the 2008 Miss Wheelchair North Carolina and served as the state coordinator for the Miss Wheelchair organization for ten years. She was an active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where she was a choir member, served in the children's ministry and was a teacher in the vacation bible school program.
Brandee volunteered with the Mission Children's Hospital fundraiser as well as the Brian Center in Weaverville where she assisted with the activities for the residents.
Miss Ponder was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Franklin Ponder, and maternal grandparents, Bill and Ruby McDaris.
She is survived by her mother, Debbie McDaris Ponder; father, Frank R. Ponder; brother, Josh Ponder; paternal grandmother, Virginia Ponder; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 754 Aiken Rd., Asheville, with Rev. Keith Watkins and Rev. Jason Cox officiating.
Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts St., Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. At other times the family will be at the residence.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Ponder's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 1, 2019