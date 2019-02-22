|
Brandelyn Rene Piercy
Alexander - Brandelyn Rene Piercy died peacefully in her parent's arms on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Brandelyn was born on November 9, 2017 at 23 weeks gestation. Even though she was tiny at birth, she was born with a spirit of determination and resilience.
Brandelyn is the daughter of Nathan and Tina Piercy (Teague). She is survived by her beloved grandparents, Terry and Genia Teague, along with her uncle, Travis Teague and her aunt, Krystal (Richard) Plemmons. Brandelyn gave them all a lifetime of love during her brief fifteen months on earth.
Brandelyn loved the simple things of life: riding in the car and listening to the birds sing. She loved to cuddle and nap, especially after her bath. Brandelyn was a beautiful baby girl. Her dark eyes would pierce your heart. Her gentle smile would warm your soul. She was full of joy and happiness. She was adored by and will be deeply missed by all her caregivers, both in Asheville and in Charlotte. Even though her feet were tiny, she left an enormous footprint on everyone's life that she touched.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Rev. Ricky Wolfe and Ms. Martha Hill will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 22, 2019