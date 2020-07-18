1/1
Brandon Jonathan Surrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon Jonathan Surrett

Brandon Jonathan Surrett, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13.

Born in Asheville, he was the son of Mike and Pam Surrett of Fairview. He was a graduate of Reynolds High School. He was self-employed, working with his Dad.

Brandon will be remembered as a loving son, who had a big heart for others.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Mike and Pam Surrett; his paternal grandmother, Doris Crabtree; an uncle and several aunts and cousins who loved him dearly. Brandon was predeceased by his brother, Brian Surrett, who passed away in March 2007.

Brandon will also be missed by his girlfriend, Mandy, his "Little Buddy" Cade, Maves, and their extended family. Brandon also leaves behind two fur babies, Molly and Bubbles.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved