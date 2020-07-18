Brandon Jonathan Surrett
Brandon Jonathan Surrett, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13.
Born in Asheville, he was the son of Mike and Pam Surrett of Fairview. He was a graduate of Reynolds High School. He was self-employed, working with his Dad.
Brandon will be remembered as a loving son, who had a big heart for others.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Mike and Pam Surrett; his paternal grandmother, Doris Crabtree; an uncle and several aunts and cousins who loved him dearly. Brandon was predeceased by his brother, Brian Surrett, who passed away in March 2007.
Brandon will also be missed by his girlfriend, Mandy, his "Little Buddy" Cade, Maves, and their extended family. Brandon also leaves behind two fur babies, Molly and Bubbles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com