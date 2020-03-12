|
Brenda Arlene Shepherd
Asheville - Brenda Arlene Shepherd, 57, of Asheville, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Buncombe County to Doris Burrell Shepherd and the late Eual Earl Shepherd, Sr., she worked at Sona Press in Customer Service.
Survivors other than her mother are brothers, Eual E. "Rusty" Shepherd, Jr. (Trisha); sister, Darlene Shepherd; niece, Jennifer Nikitopoulos (Fred); great niece Brooke Nikitopoulos and great nephew Brayden Nikitopoulos; long-time friend, John Meeker and life-time best friend, Linda Creasman Prater.
A visitation will be held Saturday from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020