Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Arlene Shepherd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Arlene Shepherd Obituary
Brenda Arlene Shepherd

Asheville - Brenda Arlene Shepherd, 57, of Asheville, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

Born in Buncombe County to Doris Burrell Shepherd and the late Eual Earl Shepherd, Sr., she worked at Sona Press in Customer Service.

Survivors other than her mother are brothers, Eual E. "Rusty" Shepherd, Jr. (Trisha); sister, Darlene Shepherd; niece, Jennifer Nikitopoulos (Fred); great niece Brooke Nikitopoulos and great nephew Brayden Nikitopoulos; long-time friend, John Meeker and life-time best friend, Linda Creasman Prater.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -