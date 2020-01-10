Services
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
Lutz, FL - CHAPMAN, Brenda Carole, 66, of Lutz, Florida passed away January 7, 2020. Beloved sister of Elaine Moore (John), Bruce Chapman and Mike Chapman (Judy) and loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews, Brenda adored her family, friends and her two dogs, Sydney and Kodiak. She was a graduate of Tampa Tech and USF with a degree in Psychology. Brenda resided in Asheville for 30 years and was a longtime dedicated counselor for children at Blue Ridge Mental Health. Visitation from 1-2pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Merritt Funeral Home, Brooksville Chapel, where Funeral Services begin at 2pm. Burial will follow at Lake Lindsey Cemetery. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
