Brenda Hudgins Allison
1949 - 2020
Brenda Hudgins Allison

Fairview - Brenda Hudgins Allison, 71, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Hudgins and Ora Wright Hudgins.

Brenda was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fairview and worked in the Buncombe County Courthouse as an office administrator in the Clerk of Superior Court office for 40 years.

Surviving are her special cousins: Terry Wright, Mason Wright, and Phillip Nesbitt; her lifelong friend, Gordon Conner; and many extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, August 3, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery, 212 Bethany Church Road, Fairview, NC, with Rev. Norris Wright officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, 33 Jeremiah Blvd, Fairview, NC 28730.

To sign Brenda Allison's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery
