Brenda Hudson
- - Brenda was born and raised in Asheville, NC, and was a proud alumnus of North Carolina A&T State University, having graduated in 1969, with a degree in Sociology. She enjoyed playing the clarinet in the world-renowned marching band, and she was an enthusiastic member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Brenda continued her education with a MS in Guidance and Counseling from New York University.
She retired after a successful 28 year career with the New York State Department of Labor in 2005, having achieved the title of Workforce program manager for the Hudson Valley Region. Brenda really enjoyed retirement. She was a very active member of her sorority, where her favorite activities involved mentoring young girls, political activism, and charitable endeavors. She was an extremely sociable person. She loved international travel, theater, movies, and most social events. Friends recall her love of dancing and dining out at the latest hot restaurants.
Brenda was always available for her family and friends. She maintained strong relationships with friends from her teen years, from college, and with her recent colleagues. Her calm demeanor, common sense observations, and strong sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Brenda Letman Hudson, age 71, died on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the St. John's Riverside Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Mary Letman Goodhope, her Aunt Margaret Wilson, her cousin, Andre Wilson, and other family members, whom she loved dearly.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 14, 2019