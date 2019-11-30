Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Galloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Jo Keener Galloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Jo Keener Galloway Obituary
Brenda Jo Keener Galloway

Waynesville - Loved by All

Brenda Jo Keener Galloway, 76, passed away on November 26, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham & Berdell Keener; five brothers, Lyman, Cliff, Clyde, Bob, & Jim Keener; and two sisters, Dot Butcher & Peggy Johnson.

She is survived by her son, George Walter Galloway IV of Canton, GA; four daughters, Angie Medford (Bo) of Waynesville, Liza McCurry (Gene) of Arden, Debbie Ezell (Shane) of Waynesville, and Diana Cabe (Warren) of Franklin; sister, Barbara Keener of Buffalo, NY; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Brenda enjoyed family time, gardening, flowers, traveling with her daughters, and doing crossword puzzles. She was loved by all that knew her and will be dearly missed.

Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019, at St John the Evangelist's Catholic Church, with Reverend Paul McNulty officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from12-1. Burial will follow services at Garrett-Hillcrest Cemetery.

Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at

www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -