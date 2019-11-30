|
Brenda Jo Keener Galloway
Waynesville - Loved by All
Brenda Jo Keener Galloway, 76, passed away on November 26, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham & Berdell Keener; five brothers, Lyman, Cliff, Clyde, Bob, & Jim Keener; and two sisters, Dot Butcher & Peggy Johnson.
She is survived by her son, George Walter Galloway IV of Canton, GA; four daughters, Angie Medford (Bo) of Waynesville, Liza McCurry (Gene) of Arden, Debbie Ezell (Shane) of Waynesville, and Diana Cabe (Warren) of Franklin; sister, Barbara Keener of Buffalo, NY; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.
Brenda enjoyed family time, gardening, flowers, traveling with her daughters, and doing crossword puzzles. She was loved by all that knew her and will be dearly missed.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019, at St John the Evangelist's Catholic Church, with Reverend Paul McNulty officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from12-1. Burial will follow services at Garrett-Hillcrest Cemetery.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at
www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019