Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Brenda Joyce Reece

Brenda Joyce Reece Obituary
Brenda Joyce Reece

Asheville - Brenda Joyce Reece, 74, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Reece and Macie Guy.

She leaves behind three children, Diane Justus, of Edneyville, Tim Moffitt and wife Dina, of Hendersonville, and Daryl Moffitt, of Asheville. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Alex Moffitt and wife, Marissa, Jesse Moffitt, Cody Justus, CayCee Kemppel and husband, Calvin and Lucas Moffitt. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Reece, and her sister, Norma Clement.

She enjoyed collecting birds and writing. Her laughter will be missed by all her friends and neighbors at Battery Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to WNC Group Homes for Autistic Persons/BlueWest Opportunities, 28 Pisgah View Avenue, Asheville, NC 28803.

No local services are planned at this time.

www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019
