Brenda Joyner
Brenda Joyner

Asheville - Brenda Burrell Joyner, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Joyner was born in Old Fort, NC to the late Troy and Georgia Creasman Burrell. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Dean Allen and three sisters, Edith Croom, Jean Delight, and Betty Dotson.

Brenda was a former surgery and certified coder with Carolina Spine and Neurosurgery. She was a member of Brookstone Church, Merrimon Campus, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in her Bible study group. She was an avid Carolina Tarheel baseball fan.

She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Burrell and his wife Alice and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden. Burial will follow at Gashes Creek Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions Groce Chapel Services are limited to 50 people in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org

An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
