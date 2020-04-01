|
|
Brenda Kay Dixon Hyatt Sneed
Marion - Brenda Kay Dixon Hyatt Sneed, 67, of Marion, NC, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 23, 2020 at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, surrounded by her loving family.
Brenda was born February 27, 1953 in McDowell County, NC to the late Earl Dixon and Mae Jenkins Dixon. Brenda grew up in Marion, NC where she attended Marion High School and McDowell Technical Community College. She had a career in multiple schools with the McDowell County School System and retired from NC Department of Corrections. She was a member of Greenlee Baptist Church.
Brenda was widowed at a young age, becoming a single mom for several years before marrying the love of her life, Buddy. She was an excellent mother and wife and a loving step-mother to Buddy's daughter, Colleen.
Brenda was a superb cook and her family and friends enjoyed many delicious meals with her. She was known for the beautiful art and quilting she created and could produce numerous kinds of crafts that were as lovely as she was. No matter the Season she made beautiful art to celebrate and decorate. Her home blooms with the many plants and flowers she nurtured with her special gift.
Although Brenda was physically limited in her latter years, she never complained and would not let that interfere with her life. Not one to feel sorry for herself, she continued cooking, canning, painting and sewing. She also loved to go shopping and taking trips with her husband, Buddy. She was warm and generous with her love and friendship. Spending time with her three grandchildren, whom she adored, celebrating Holidays with her family and making everyone's life better.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her first husband, Mark Hyatt and her sister, Carolyn Shuler.
Those left behind to cherish Brenda's memory are her husband, Max Arthur "Buddy" Sneed; her son, Marc Hyatt (Candice); her step-daughter, Colleen Sneed; three grandchildren, Tripp Hyatt, Bella Hyatt and Charlie Hyatt; one sister, Judy Garman (Donald James "DJ"); one brother-in-law, Wade Shuler; one niece, Tonya Holland (Greg) and their daughter, Farran Holland; and two nephews, Michael Balderrama and Jeffery Balderrama.
A memorial service to celebrate Brenda's life will be announced at a later date. To be notified of the pending service, email or text Marc Hyatt at [email protected] or (828) 442-7917.
Those wishing to make a donation in Brenda's memory are asked to consider Rusty's Legacy, 139 Lytle Mtn Road, Marion, NC 28752.
Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion is honored to be serving the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020