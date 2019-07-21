|
Brenda Sue Chabot Stevens
Asheville - Brenda Sue Chabot Stevens, age 69, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born in Orlando, FL on April 2, 1950 to the late Earl and Marjorie Purdue Chabot.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Earl Barry Chabot.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Shawn Meece and Phillip (Christy) Meece; four grandchildren, Trevor Lee Meece, Heather Danielle (Tyler) Michielli, Ethan Phillip Meece, Shawn Patrick Meece; and two great grandchildren, Aiden and Kamden Meece.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Leicester.
Garrett Funeral Home is caring for the family. A message of comfort may be made to the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019