Brenda Waddell
1943 - 2020
Brenda Waddell

Candler - Brenda Anne Waddell, 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Aston Park Health Care Center.

A native of Henderson County. Ms. Waddell had resided in Buncombe County since 1963 and retired in 2005 from Slosman following 26 years of service.

Our Mom was a loving Mother and "Mamaw: to her grandchildren and was their greatest cheerleader.

Ms. Waddell was the daughter of the late James Monroe Waddell and Mary McCoy Waddell and was also preceded in death by her brother Jim Waddell.

Surviving are her sons Mike Waddell and wife, Cindy and David Waddell and partner, Tiffaney Sales all of Candler; grandchildren, Elizabeth, David, Jr., Katelyn, Aaron, Brianna, James, Marshall, Michael and Kimberly; and five great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Aston Park for their love and support given to our Mom and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Employees Appreciation Fund at Aston Park Health Care Center, 380 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

To sign Ms. Waddell's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
