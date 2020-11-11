1/1
Brian Keith Hensley
Brian Keith Hensley

Barnardsville - Brian Keith Hensley, age 36, departed this life Saturday, November 7, 2020. He is the son of Burnice Keith Hensley and Cheryl Lynn Wilde. He is preceded in death by a sister, Amethyst Hensley and paternal grandparents, Burnice and Louise Hensley. Brian was a young man who never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Trevor Hensley; sisters, Stephanie, Isabella and Patrina Hensley; a brother, Jonathan Hensley; maternal grandmother, Arlene Best; maternal grandfather, Tony Gomez; uncle, Rick Hensley; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church by Reverend Charles English.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Funeral Service, PO Box 27, Mars Hill, NC 28754 to assist with final expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
