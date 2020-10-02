1/1
Brian Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Smith

Asheville - Brian touched the lives of many people in his well-lived 81 years. A digital pioneer, mystic, and lover of music, he was also a designer, craftsman, mentor and friend. These are just some of the words used to describe Brian, in addition to the more traditional ones of dedicated husband, father, brother and son.

He lived a life true to his ideals, values and principles, often choosing the path less traveled; always seeking the truth of the matter.

He would want you to know that he is proud of what he created and contributed in this life, and counts his ever-loving wife, Patricia, among his very best decisions.

Brian's life was irrevocably changed in 2008 as a result of a spinal cord injury that struck at the dawn of retirement. Despite the inherent challenges, he chose to find meaning and growth in his experience. His example and ability to travel the high road despite misfortune will leave a lasting impression on all who knew him.

He leaves behind his above-mentioned wife, Patricia, and his devoted son, Adam, of whom he was most proud. Additionally, and perhaps most deserving of his recent attention, is his youngest grandchild, Jack, who, in their nearly three years together, shared a unique and palpable bond.

He is additionally survived by his sisters, Marguerite Bernard and Jennifer Durkin; daughter-in-law, Kelly Lindsey, to whom he credits much of his calm and peace toward the end of his life; and his older grandchildren, Danny and Holland (you know who you are), who are both readying to make their own mark on this world. And we must not forget Sammy, who leaves his mark on just about every tree he passes.

He will be missed, and we will each carry a part of his memory and spirit forward.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. The memorial guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved