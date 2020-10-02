Brian Smith
Asheville - Brian touched the lives of many people in his well-lived 81 years. A digital pioneer, mystic, and lover of music, he was also a designer, craftsman, mentor and friend. These are just some of the words used to describe Brian, in addition to the more traditional ones of dedicated husband, father, brother and son.
He lived a life true to his ideals, values and principles, often choosing the path less traveled; always seeking the truth of the matter.
He would want you to know that he is proud of what he created and contributed in this life, and counts his ever-loving wife, Patricia, among his very best decisions.
Brian's life was irrevocably changed in 2008 as a result of a spinal cord injury that struck at the dawn of retirement. Despite the inherent challenges, he chose to find meaning and growth in his experience. His example and ability to travel the high road despite misfortune will leave a lasting impression on all who knew him.
He leaves behind his above-mentioned wife, Patricia, and his devoted son, Adam, of whom he was most proud. Additionally, and perhaps most deserving of his recent attention, is his youngest grandchild, Jack, who, in their nearly three years together, shared a unique and palpable bond.
He is additionally survived by his sisters, Marguerite Bernard and Jennifer Durkin; daughter-in-law, Kelly Lindsey, to whom he credits much of his calm and peace toward the end of his life; and his older grandchildren, Danny and Holland (you know who you are), who are both readying to make their own mark on this world. And we must not forget Sammy, who leaves his mark on just about every tree he passes.
He will be missed, and we will each carry a part of his memory and spirit forward.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
